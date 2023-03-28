Becky G takes off engagement ring amid infidelity rumors: iHeartRadio Music Awards

It seems Becky G has subtly reacted to the infidelity scandal, which put his fiancé Sebastian Lletget on the spot last week. The successful 26-year-old singer attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, looking absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble.

The artist posed for the cameras at the red carpet, wearing a black Julien Macdonald gown. Fans of the star quickly pointed out that Becky G was wearing multiple rings, however there was a big diamond ring missing from her finger amid Lletget’s recent statement, in which he asked the singer for her forgiveness.

Becky G decided to leave her engagement ring at home, however it seems she had a great night, sharing her excitement while accepting the award for Best Latin/Pop Reggaeton Song of the Year for her collaboration with Karol G ‘Mamiii.’

The soccer player shared his thoughts about the claims that detail an alleged encounter with a woman back in February. “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk,” he wrote.

He continued, “I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” referring to Becky G. “I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything.”

Lletget also admitted he has been dealing with “personal trauma and acute anxiety,” and assured his fans and followers that he is now entering a “mental health wellness program, following the recent “chaos & pain.”