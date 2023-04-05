Becky G could star in the remake of this iconic telenovela

Becky G could soon be making an acting comeback. The singer is in early talks with Peacock, who’s adapting a new version of “Queen of Flow,” a Colombian telenovela that has had incredible success in Latin America.

Becky G at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

Deadline reports that the show is in early development and is a co-production between Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

“Queen of Flow” is a musical drama with some crime storylines sprinkled in that follows Yeimi, the role that Becky G is in talks to play. Yeimi rises in the musical world and falls in love with the heir of a powerful family, with the story making dramatic and unexpected turns. The series will be written by Jorge Reyes, who’s previously worked in “Queen of the South,” a series that was also adapted to English from a Spanish property. He’s also the creator of “Kevin Hill,” a series starring Taye Diggs.

While Becky G is mostly known for her career as a singer, she’s had previous acting experience. In 2017, she starred in “Power Rangers,” alongside Dacre Montgomery and Naomi Scott. Most recently, she was featured in “Good Mourning,” which starred Machine Gun Kelly.