Kim Kardashian talks about North’s independent personality

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her kids and their different personalities. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim discussed her children, North, Chicago, Psalm, Saint, and Psalm, and all of their differences in personalities, including North’s independent streak.

©GettyImages



Kim and North at the Los Angeles Lakers game

In the last episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim discussed the different activities she does to connect with each of her kids. “I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” she said. “The two little ones,” she said, referring to Chicago and Psalm, “are a year apart, so they're like twins almost and they're always together.”

“Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won't, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.” Kim shared that Saint is a momma’s boy and that she was sad that he was beginning to grow up and change, becoming embarassed of sharing kisses with his mom in front of his friends. “He gets so embarrassed and he looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs.”

North West is Kim’s eldest child

North West is 10 years old, and is Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child. Kim has often discussed her daughter’s personality, which is very outspoken and independent. Following an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, North held up a ‘STOP’ signs to photographers. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show," Kim explained on her soocial media.