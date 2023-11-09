Kim Kardashian’s secret tattoo: How did the star keep it under wraps?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight and has always been known for her pristine image and glamorous lifestyle. In the past, she famously said she’d never put a “bumper sticker on a Bentley,” implying she’d never get a tattoo. However, during the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim surprised her fans by revealing a secret tattoo she got in an unsuspecting place.

The revelation came during a conversation between Kim and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Kim showed off an infinity sign tattoo etched into her bottom lip, commemorating her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

The inks holds a special place in her heart as she and her friends decided to get matching tattoos, a unique way to celebrate their shared experience. However, Kim stood out from the group, initially declaring, “There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo.”

The episode featured behind-the-scenes footage of Kim getting her tattoo done, surrounded by a few friends and her sister, Khloé Kardashian. As Kim joked, “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.” She attributed her change of heart to the exhilaration of hosting SNL, stating, “This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning.”

Kim Kardashian’s secret tattoo

While Kim might have overcome her tattoo aversion, she couldn’t help but comment on the choice of location for her ink. The inside of her bottom lip may not be the most visible or conventional spot for a tattoo, but Kim embraced the unexpected. She admitted, “No one knows, no one sees it, I forget.”

Despite her initial reservations and the hidden nature of the tattoo, Kim’s story comes with a humorous twist. She confessed, “But every once in a while, I’ll be flossing my teeth, and I’ll see black, and I’ll go, ‘What’s this black thing?’”