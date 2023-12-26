Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spotted enjoying a leisurely walk in the park on Christmas Eve

Jeff Bezos and his family were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk in the park on Christmas Eve. The Amazon CEO was seen walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, who looked stunning in a grey spaghetti strap top and leggings. On the other hand, Jeff kept it casual in a navy t-shirt and black shorts.

This sighting comes just days after the couple was spotted vacationing in the Bahamas. According to reports, Jeff and Lauren seemed to be having a great time, and they were seen enjoying the beautiful beach and soaking up the sun.

It’s clear that Jeff and Lauren enjoy each other’s company and are not afraid to show it. Despite all the attention and media scrutiny, they looked relaxed and happy during their walk in the park.

It’s not the first time Jeff and Lauren have been seen in public together. They have been spotted on various occasions, including attending events and going out for dinner. However, this latest sighting is particularly special, as it shows the couple enjoying a quiet moment together on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the holidays, Sánchez rang her 54th birthday with a group of her closest friends in a fiery red party aboard a luxury yacht. The Emmy Award-winning journalist and pilot took to social media to share photos showing how she and her friends rocked red-hot, sexy dresses.

Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée made quite a statement with her fashion choice. She wore a lingerie-inspired dress that featured cutouts, revealing just the right amount of skin. Her black hair was left down, flowing freely around her shoulders. Interestingly, she chose to forgo wearing shoes, which added a more relaxed and carefree vibe to her overall look.

Lauren will be receiving an award

Lauren has much to look forward to in 2024, as she will kick off the new year by receiving the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award from the Living Legends of Aviation. The founder of Black Ops Aviation will be honored alongside 100 other individuals for their remarkable achievements in aviation and aerospace.

Lauren Sanchez, former pop news reporter and news anchor, founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film company, where she now serves as CEO and helicopter pilot.