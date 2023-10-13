Eva Longoria recently took a break from her busy schedule to celebrate her sister Liza’s birthday at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The weekend getaway was spectacular, with exciting activities, delicious cuisine, and memorable moments.

The weekend began with an indoor gondola ride through the resort’s captivating Grand Canal, providing an authentic Venetian experience right in the heart of Las Vegas. The gondola ride allowed the guests to soak in the resort’s beauty, complete with stunning architecture, charming canals, and singing gondoliers.

Following the enchanting gondola ride, the birthday celebration continued with a delightful dinner at TAO Asian Bistro, an award-winning restaurant known for its delectable Asian cuisine and stylish ambiance. The renowned award-winning director of “Flamin‘ Hot,” her sister Liza, and their friends enjoyed a feast fit for royalty, with dishes that included sushi, sashimi, and various Asian-inspired specialties.

©Eva Longoria



Eva Longoria celebrates sister’s birthday in Las Vegas

No celebration is complete without some spirits to lift the mood, and the group indulged in Casa Del Sol tequila. The high-quality tequila added an extra layer of sophistication to the evening, enhancing the overall experience.

©Agencies



Eva was seen rocking a casual and comfortable look in a candid picture taken during the birthday weekend. She sported leggings, a sweatshirt, sneakers, and no makeup. Her effortlessly chic appearance exemplified her down-to-earth nature and her ability to enjoy simple pleasures while celebrating with her loved ones.