Hugh Jackman celebrates his 55th birthday with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness may have divorced, but they are still celebrating milestones with each other. According to Page Six insides, the former couple celebrated his 55th birthday last night in Midtown Manhattan, New York, saying it looked like a “happy” time.

Jackman, who recently went on a bike ride, chose the Polo Bar for his birthday festivities, which is described as a Handsome American restaurant by designer Ralph Lauren, serving classic dishes, bar bites & drinks.

The Wolverine star was in great company for his big day, as he was not only joined by his ex-wife but their children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and a few “close friends.” His representative told the outlet, it was a “lovely evening.”



The end of an era

After 27 years of marriage, Jackman and Furness made it clear in their joint statement that there was all love between them when they announced the split almost exactly a month ago, on September 15. “We have been fortunate to share nearly three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage,” they said at the time.

“Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” it continued. “Our family has been and always will be our top priority. We take on this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.”



The couple met on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli” in 1995 and began dating shortly after. They said “I Do” on April 11, 1996, in a private ceremony in Melbourne, Australia. Their partnership grew when they adopted their two children, Oscar in 2000 and Ava in 2005.