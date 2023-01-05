Hugh Jackman continues his ‘feud’ with Ryan Reynolds; begs the Academy not to give him a nomination

Hugh Jackson is one funny guy! The actor has had a years-long fake feud with Ryan Reynolds, and on Wednesday he shared a video on Twitter begging the Academy of Motion Pictures not to “validate” him with an Oscar nomination. Reynolds is on the Oscar Short List, for Best Song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie Spirited with Will Ferrell.
“Hey everybody it’s 2023, and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said while sitting in a sofa chair.
But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023
The famous actors will be starring in the upcoming Deadpool 3 with Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” he quipped about their future together.
The 54-year-old also joked that the name of the film is going to be Wolverine and Deadpool. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”
“So just to recap - love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia [Spencer], love the song, ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul], but please, please from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way,” he added.
Reynolds responded to the video by reposting the Tweet, adding, “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” He added another Tweet, about the “Wolverine and Deadpool” title. “Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub?” To which Jackman responded, “It’s catchy, right!?”
Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023
The Oscars Shortlist for the best original song includes 15 songs from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, LCD Soundsystem, Jazmine Sullivan, Mitski, and more. Check out the list below:
Oscars 2023 Best Original Song Shortlist:
- Giveon – “Time” (Amsterdam)
- The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne – “This Is A Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Gregory Mann – “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Rita Wilson – “Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto)
- Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – “Naatu Naatu” (RRR)
- Selena Gomez – “My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)
- Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell – “Good Afternoon” (Spirited)
- Sofia Carlson and Diane Warren – “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up” (Till)
- Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Norah Jones and J. Ralph – “Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash)
- Taylor Swift -“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba” from (White Noise)