Hugh Jackman continues his ‘feud’ with Ryan Reynolds; begs the Academy not to give him a nomination

Hugh Jackson is one funny guy! The actor has had a years-long fake feud with Ryan Reynolds, and on Wednesday he shared a video on Twitter begging the Academy of Motion Pictures not to “validate” him with an Oscar nomination. Reynolds is on the Oscar Short List, for Best Song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie Spirited with Will Ferrell.

“Hey everybody it’s 2023, and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said while sitting in a sofa chair.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

The famous actors will be starring in the upcoming Deadpool 3 with Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” he quipped about their future together.

The 54-year-old also joked that the name of the film is going to be Wolverine and Deadpool. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

“So just to recap - love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia [Spencer], love the song, ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul], but please, please from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way,” he added.

Reynolds responded to the video by reposting the Tweet, adding, “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” He added another Tweet, about the “Wolverine and Deadpool” title. “Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub?” To which Jackman responded, “It’s catchy, right!?”