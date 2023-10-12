Hugh Jackman goes on a bike ride following surprise split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman was spotted while out on a bike ride. The Australian actor was spotted in New York City, riding his bike amongst the traffic. Earlier this year, he and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness surprised the world after announcing their split.

Hugh Jackman in New York

Photos show Jackman aboard a Citi Bike. He wore a black outfit made out of pants and a long sleeved shirt that he paired with some glasses. Rounding it all out was a helmet, protecting his head in case of a fall. He had a shopping bag on the bike’s basket, he had some groceries in a recyclable bag and a water bottle. The photos show Jackman in the midst of traffic, in front of a truck and behind a van, as he powered through the crowded streets.

Jackman and Furness announced their split this past September in a joint statement. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” read the statement shared to People. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Hugh Jackman celebrated his birthday this week

Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday on October 12. To celebrate, he shared an adorable photo of himself as a teen. “I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team,” he wrote, with the photo showing him making a grimacing face at the camera.

Fans thought his snarl looked familiar. "You had the Wolverine in you before you became one," wrote someone. "When he didn’t have the claws yet," wrote a second person.

