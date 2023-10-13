Harry Styles and his girlfriend Taylor Russell take their romance to a new level

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are going strong in their relationship. The singer and the actress continue their romance despite being busy with their professional careers, and it seems like their initial attraction has developed into a serious relationship as more time passes, with a close source to the 29-year-old musician revealing that he is crazy about the 29-year-old ‘Bones and All’ star.

As revealed by an insider to Us Weekly, the pair have been spotted together at a “number of events in London this week,” with Harry even joining “Taylor to an after party last weekend” following her play ‘The Effect.’

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider said to the publication, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the source explained, adding that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The two stars were first linked together back in June after being photographed at London’s White Cube art gallery together, and were later seen holding hands while walking around the city, with many speculating about the causal relationship.

However, Taylor was then seen attending Harry’s concert in Vienna, Austria, where she danced all night and seemed very much in love with the singer. The pair are not shy about their romance as they were spotted sharing some PDA around Vienna.

Harry was also photographed supporting Taylor during a press conference for her play at London’s National Theatre.