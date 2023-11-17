Harry Styles’ mom is not happy with negative comments about his new hairstyle

Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, is rushing to defend his son following a series of negative comments about his new hairstyle transformation. The singer debuted his recent buzzcut, posing in a black and white sweater, and it seems many of his fans are not linking the hairstyle, and have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

The celebrity mom decided to share a video clapping back at the “negative” comments online. “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are,” she said.

“There’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry, but I don’t get it,” she said in the video posted on Instagram. Harry also went viral after attending a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell, when photos of the pair were shared online.

Fans of the singer praised his mom for speaking up after online users criticized the hairstyle. “So with you here Anne! His body, his choice! His hair doesn’t change his personality or who he is as a person,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also, it will grow back. If he wants.”

This is not the first time fans react to Harry’s hairstyles, as he previously rocked longer hair when he was part of One Direction. The singer had been styling his hair in short curls during his concert tour but decided to go even shorter after the tour was over.