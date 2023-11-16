New portrait of Harry Styles and his buzzcut has fans crying

Harry Styles buzz-cutting his hair has become a historical moment in 2023. It all started last week when rumors circulated that he shaved his head. His fans went wild, launching an investigation. Then, came proof, that he was in fact, without his signature curly hair at the U2 concert. There were still no clear pictures, until Wednesday, when the singer’s nail polish brand, Pleasing, shared a portrait of him.

“Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London,” the brand captioned the post. Within the post, lie over 28,000 comments, ranging from hilarious to concerning. “Was it lice,” reads one of the top-liked comments. “Can you hear me screaming and crying,” “Why does he look like my tio,” and “literally in mourning,” others wrote.

While there are thousands of heartbroken weeping fans, some are coming to his defense. “I’m HAPPY HE DID WHAT HE WANTED WITHOUT CARING WHAT OTHER PPL THINK!!!” reads another top-liked comment. “Can’t wait to defend this at Thanksgiving dinner,” said another.

There is no word on what Styles did with his fallen curls, but he could probably make a very nice donation with the money if he auctioned them off one day.

As for why the “Watermelon Sugar” star chose to cut his hair, fans in the comments are speculating it for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The singer appeared in the post-credits scene of ‘Eternals,’ playing Eros.

The character is the brother of Thanos, the mythical villain of the ‘Infinity Saga’ played by Josh Brolin. Fans have been wondering what could be in store for Styles, and the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, gave a clue that there could be something in the works.



At the premiere of ‘The Marvels’ he said, “[Harry’s] very excited. We are excited. We’ll see.” “We introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies. Where will they show up again? That’s a good question,” he continued, leaving the mystery alive, per Marca.