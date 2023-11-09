Is Harry Styles bald?

Harry Styles’ fan base launched an investigation this week after rumors started to swirl that he shaved his head. The conspiracy got deep on TikTok, with an old theory that he’s been bald this entire time and has been wearing a wig, resurfacing.

It all started when the popular celebrity gossip site Deauxmoi shared a tip that the singer was spotted at the U2 concert with a new do. “Harry Styles appeared to be missing something at a U2 concert at Sphere in Las Vegas this past Wednesday, His long, luscious locks!“ read a text message. “We can confirm with 100 percent certainty that he is now sporting a buzz cut,” it continued.

Then, a blurry photo went viral that appeared to show photographic evidence. After that, it was mayhem, with some fans even turning on him.

Now, all over social media, there are videos with millions of views. From photoshopped videos of Styles bald, or balding, theories that he got a hair transplant, to fake burial sites and emotional tributes to his hair, the internet is a blaze.



So is Styles bald?

Until we see more photos of Styles, it’s hard to confirm or deny whether or not he is bald. But from the blurry photo, it seems like if anything, he is rocking a buzzcut.

What’s interesting is this is not the first the Styles bald rumor has made its rounds around the internet. In 2022, there was the same conspiracy that Styles wears a hair piece. The theory started the same way, with anonymous tip telling Deuxmoi that he is almost completely bald and wears a hairpiece that he never takes off.





He responded to the rumors, saying his friend and collaborator Tom Hull (AKA Kid Harpoon) kept sending him messages about the theory and people trying to figure it out.

The “Watermelon Suger” singer debunked the rumor, assuring that given his family history, he will likely not get bald. “What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right?” he told Rolling Stone. “If your grandad’s bald, then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”