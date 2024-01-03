Harry Styles fans left excited and impressed as new photo shows remarkable hair growth

Harry Styles’ fans experienced a bit of a meltdown in November when it was revealed that he had buzz-cut his hair, bidding farewell to his iconic curly locks. However, a recent photo circulating on Twitter has them excited about the unlikely possibility that they can one day run their hands through his hair again.

Harry on vacation in the Caribbean recently! pic.twitter.com/a2EVXwzDuk — HSD ☀️ (@hsdaily) January 3, 2024

The photo of Styles has been circulating since Wednesday after being initially posted on a private account and later reposted on the fan account Hsdaily, per Page Six.

In the picture, the pop star appears caught off guard in the Caribbean, evident from the palm trees in the background. Styles’ hair is noticeably a few inches longer than his original buzz cut, and fans are excited and impressed by the rapid growth. “His hair is growing FAST,” “His hair has grown so quick,” “What’s his hair care routine how does it grow so fast,” SHUT UPPPP I CAN RUN MY HANDS THRU HIS HAIRRRRRR“ read some comments from amazed fans.

In the mix of responses are fans who are still affected emotionally by the cut. “The hair is still rather traumatizing,” wrote one user. “WHEN DOES IT GROW LONG ENOUGH TO START CURLING,” “I never in my life would’ve thought I’d see Harry with this haircut,” added others.

The singer was first spotted with the new haircut in November at a U2 concert alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Despite the shock caused by the haircut, Styles did not address his fans’ concerns or explain the decision to switch up his hairstyle.

Speculation arose that it could be for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The singer appeared in the post-credits scene of ‘Eternals,’ playing Eros.

The character is the brother of Thanos, the mythical villain of the ‘Infinity Saga’ played by Josh Brolin. The president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, gave a clue that there could be something in the works in November.

At the premiere of ‘The Marvels’ he said, “[Harry’s] very excited. We are excited. We’ll see.” “We introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies. Where will they show up again? That’s a good question,” he continued, leaving the mystery alive, per Marca.

As for what Syles has in store for 2024, there are no tour dates.