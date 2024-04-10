Louis Tomlinson addresses ‘irritating’ Harry Styles romance rumors

Louis Tomlinson is addressing his relationship with Harry Styles. The two British singers used to be a part of the pop band “One Direction,” achieving incredible success, and launching a spirited fandom that has long believed that the two have a forbidden romance. In a new inteview, Tomlinson discusses the rumors and how they have affected his life.

Tomlinson was recently featured on the Brazilian publication G1. He discussed the rumors that claim that he and Styles were dating, a conspiracy theory that fans call “Larry,” as the combination of the names Louis and Harry. “What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say,” said Tomlinson. “There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is.”

“I’m sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting,” he continued. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t irritate me a little, but it’s the nature of the job.”

The theories have a history of decades, with fans using both singers’ tattoos and romantic relationships with other people are covers for their own hidden romance. Tomlinson shared that the theories can get very personal, something that he doesn’t appreciate. “I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair.”

“One Direction” was formed in 2010 on “The X Factor” and was made up by Tomlinson, Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan. The group split in 2016 after achieving incredible success, launching the careers of its members, most notably, Styles and Malik.