While fans are going crazy on social media regarding Harry Styles’ new hairdo, some even questioning if he had gone bald. We reflect on the fact that Harry is an fashion icon and in the past has proven that he can rock anything with pretty much every designer wanting to work with the singer. From the head to toe- Saint Laurent, the dresses, ruffled shirts, fishnets, and colorful scarfs, Styles has embraced all his “sides” effortlessly and proven to be a gender-fluid fashion icon.

While nothing can compare to his Gucci gown moment on the cover of Vogue, the singer can rock the hell out of a colorful sweater. His trademark argyle sweater look has helped the pattern make a comeback and he even got his girlfriend Olivia Wilde to start wearing the print. It’s not always argyle though, the former One Direction member is happy to put on any sweater as long as it’s colorful and looks great. Check out some fun photos proving Styles is the sweater king.