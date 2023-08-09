Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña are the latest celebrities to declare themselves Swifties. The actress sang and danced their hearts out during the Taylor Swift concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Are we live? We’re live!” Diaz said while dancing with Haddish, to which the comedian said, “Go T, T! Go T, T!”