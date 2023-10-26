Salma Hayek steps out in head-to-toe gold ensemble in recent outing in New York City

Salma Hayek looks stunning in gold. The Hollywood star was photographed at the World Monument Fund’s 34th annual Hadrian Gala wearing a three-piece gold suit, walking the red carpet, and posing for the cameras at the exclusive event at The Rainbow Room in New York City.

The actress is not afraid to try new things when it comes to her fashion moments on and off the red carpet, this time giving a twist to the traditional business suit. Her all-gold ensemble included a button-up vest, wide-leg trousers, and a matching blazer. Salma paired the look with a diamond necklace, small matching earrings, a metallic gold clutch bag, and heels.

Salma wore her hair straight and rocked her signature soft glam makeup look, adding a red lip. This is not the first time the actress has given a twist to formal attire, as she recently stepped out in a chic leather ensemble for Gucci’s Cosmos exhibition in London.

The star elevated her office workwear look by wearing a cropped leather jacket in blue over a white blouse, paired with a black leather midi skirt. She completed the ensemble by wearing blue heels and a matching Gucci purse with silver adornments.

Salma is known to have a very busy schedule, attending multiple events and always showing her best looks. Earlier this month she took a moment to enjoy some quality time with her daughter Valentina Paloma, attending the after party for David Beckham’s premiere of his Netflix documentary, wearing matching purple looks and having a sweet moment together.