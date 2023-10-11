Salma Hayek turns heads in stunning leather ensemble during London outing

Apart from being one of the most fan-favorite Hollywood stars, Salma Hayek is also known for her stylish looks, on and off the red carpet. The 57-year-old actress recently wore two glamorous ensembles, a stunning purple gown for the after-party of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary, and a chic leather outfit for Gucci’s Cosmos exhibition in London.

Salma elevated the office workwear look by wearing a cropped leather jacket in blue over a white blouse, paired with a black leather midi skirt. She completed the ensemble by wearing blue heels and a matching Gucci purse with silver adornments. The actress wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

She also wore thick black-frame eyeglasses and a delicate silver necklace, posing for the cameras at the exclusive event and showing off her chic look. Salma recently stepped out in London, accompanied by her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, both wearing black and purple ensembles.

Salma wore a long-sleeved silk purple gown designed by Victoria Beckham, paired with black platform heels and a black YSL clutch, completing the look with diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Valentina wore a stylish velvet purple minidress paired with a black blazer, black heels, and a matching purse, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits for the star-studded after-party of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary. Salma recently shared an emotional message, celebrating the 16th birthday of Valentina. “Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools,” the actress wrote. “Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride, and gratitude for the day you were born.”