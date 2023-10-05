Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma stun in matching purple outfits

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma love a twin moment. Over the past year, the two have often made appearances at events together, with Valentina appearing to enjoy fashion just as much as her mother.

©GrosbyGroup



Salma and Valentine stunned in puple looks.

Salma and Valentina wore two stunning purple dresses, with each garment showcasing their individual styles. In the case of Salma, she wore a long dress that she matched with high heels and a dark coat. Valentina stuck to a nearly identical color palette, wearing a short purple dress, pairing it with black accessories, including heels and a purse. Both looks resulted in bold, fun and elegant outfits that were likely the source of many compliments at the Beckhams’ after party event.

Salma and Valentina attended the premiere of “Beckham,” the new Netflix documentary exploring the life of the beloved football player. Aside from exploring the many ups and downs of his career, the series also explores his family and his relationship with his wife, Victoria Beckham, granting viewers exclusive access to intimate interviews.

©GrosbyGroup



The two matched in purple and black colors

Salma and Valentina’s twinning moments

Salma and Valentina have had some incredibly memorable outings over the past year, including some twinning moments. They both kicked off 2023 with a bang, attending the Academy Awards in matching red looks. Making matters even more personal was the fact that Valentina wore a red Mizrahi dress that her mother wore in 1997.

"We pulled this beautiful Isaac Mizrahi dress for Valentina from Salma's archive," said Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Salma’s stylist, on her Instagram. "Swipe to see when Salma originally wore it in 1997." Salma worn the look for the Fire & Ice Ball, a charity that benefitted the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program.