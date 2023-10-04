Salma Hayek and Camila Cabello celebrate National Taco Day

Salma Hayek and Camila Cabello are enjoying some tacos. The pair celebrated National Taco Day while in London, eating some tacos that look incredibly delicious.

Ther video was shared on Instagram, showing Hayek and Cabello eating their fill of tacos while the song “Bongo Cha Cha Cha” plays in the background. “Oh my God!” says Hayek, as she takes a bite of her taco. The video concludes with the two cheering with their tacos and continuing to enjoy their meal. “In London with @camila_cabello celebrating our culinary heritage on National Taco Day,” reads the post, shared by Hayek.

Hayek and Cabello are both ambassadors of their culture, often publicly speaking about their identities. Hayek often posts about Mexican food and discusses her experiences as an immigrant in a time when Hollywood didn’t have a space for them. In the case of Cabello, she’s often opened up about her experiences as a Cuban-American woman with a father that’s Mexican. “I was almost 7 at the time, born in Havana, Cuba. My papá is puro Mexicano and we lived back and forth between the heat of Havana and the concrete jungle of Mexico City. I didn't realize it then, but, boy, does it hit me now,” wrote Cabello on a letter shared via Pop Sugar.

Camila Cabello at the L’Oreal fashion show

Camila Cabello’s heritage is explored in her music

Cabello’s last record, titled “Familia” explores her heritage and her relationship with her identity as a Latina. “These last two years I was in the core of my family, so the songs I heard was the music I grew up with, the ones my mom and dad listened to,” she said in an interview with Vogue Mexico. “I wanted to recreate it on this record, literally with my family, because it resonates with me on so many levels.”