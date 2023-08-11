Camila Cabello joins forces to empower Miami’s immigrant community through a Back-to-School event

Camila Cabello might be one of the hottest Pop sensations, but she knows firsthand how it feels to be an immigrant in a land with a different language and culture. The Cuban star, known for her empowering music and philanthropic endeavors, has once again proven her commitment to positively impacting the world.

The artist recently partnered with organizations This Is About Humanity, Miami Freedom Project, and Catholic Legal Services Miami to host a heartwarming back-to-school event to provide much-needed support to Miami’s local immigrant community.

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello arrives at Premios Juventud 2023 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 20, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Camila Cabello’s connection to the immigrant experience is deeply personal

She has shared her family’s journey from Cuba to Miami on social media, highlighting the challenges they faced upon arrival. The language, culture, and environment were different, but the importance of community and support remained constant.

In recognition of the struggles many immigrant families face, Cabello and her partners organized the event to ensure every child in the community has the resources they need to thrive.

“When my mama and I first got to Miami from Cuba, everything was different. School, my friends, the language… but also our family, our neighbors, our support systems. But no matter where we come from or where we call home, we all deserve the resources and community we need to thrive,” she wrote.

“That’s why this weekend, i was so honored to partner with @thisisabouthumanity, @miamifreedomproject, and @catholic.legal.services.miami to host an incredible back-to-school event to support our local immigrant community. we all wanted to make sure these families had the supplies, services, and connection with our community that we all need,” the star added.

“I am so deeply thankful to our sponsor @addjoi, none of this would have been possible without them- and all my appreciation to @democracyclothing, @dagnedover, @mattel, @buddysystemmia, @icnareliefusa for donating amazing supplies to these families. and of course, a special thank you to my family at @lorealparis.”

Camila Cabello is a “Change Agent”

During the 20th edition of Premios Juventud, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, Cabello had a remarkable moment, as she was celebrated as “Change Agent.”