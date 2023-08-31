Benji Madden returns to social media to celebrate Cameron Diaz’s 51st birthday

Benji Madden took to social media to post a heartfelt message for his wife, Cameron Diaz. While Madden has taken a step back from the digital world recently, he revealed that he cherishes a special tradition he reserves for significant moments. His wife’s birthday unquestionably falls into that category.

He expressed his sentiments by posting a photograph of Diaz beaming joyfully as she cuddled a cat. In his post, Madden poured out his feelings, painting a picture of Diaz that goes beyond her roles.

©GettyImages



Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on December 03, 2022 in London, England.

“I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen- so today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍,” he wrote.

Cameron Diaz, touched by her husband’s words, reciprocated the sentiment in the comments section. She affirmed that there is no one else she’d rather share her life with, emphasizing their blessing in having each other.

Diaz, 51, and Benji, 44, who recently celebrated their annniversary, welcomed their daughter in December 2019, and have chosen to live a private life. At the time, the musician also shared a loving tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion, writing a sweet message for his wife and Raddix.

“In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful,” he captioned the post. “8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let’s do 80 more and then forever.”