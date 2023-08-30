Coca-Cola Music Experience 2022©GettyImages
Bizarrap celebrates his 25th birthday at a yacht party while drinking expensive champagne

The party exuded an atmosphere of joy and unity, showcasing Bizarrap and his guests dancing

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Renowned Argentine music producer and artist Bizarrap, whose real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde, recently marked a significant milestone – his 25th birthday. However, this wasn’t just any ordinary celebration; the young artist chose to ring in his quarter-century lavishly and unforgettably – on board a luxurious yacht, enjoying the finest Dom Pérignon champagne.

The birthday party was on a boat with stunning views and a luxurious atmosphere. Marcelo Burlón, a prominent entrepreneur and a close friend of Bizarrap, shared a few glimpses of the celebration through social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the festivities.

Bizarrap celebrates his 25th birthday at a yacht party while drinking expensive champagne©@MarceloBurlon
The images captured during the celebration exuded an atmosphere of joy and unity, showcasing Bizarrap and his guests dancing.

The images showcased an array of familiar faces, all joining Bizarrap in commemorating his special day. One notable presence was Argentine singer Louta and British singer Aleesha. The images captured during the celebration exuded an atmosphere of joy and unity, showcasing Bizarrap and his guests dancing.

His birthday cake was a masterpiece inspired by his beloved club, showing the Dj’s deep passion and affiliation. The design of the cake paid tribute to the Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield, an Argentine sports club situated in Liniers, Buenos Aires.

Bizarrap celebrates his 25th birthday at a yacht party©Bizarrap

Bizarrap, also known by his abbreviated stage name, BZRP, was born in 1998 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He became popular for hosting and performing the BZRP Music Sessions and the BZRP Freestyle Sessions, featuring Latin and Hispanic artists, such as Quevedo, Residente, Nicky Jam, Nicki Nicole, Cazzu, Nathy Peluso, Anuel AA, Tiago PZK, and most notably, Shakira.

Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.


