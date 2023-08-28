Queen’s grandson shares photos from birthday celebration in Australia

Count Nikolai of Monpezat rang in his 24th birthday Down Under! Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s eldest grandchild turned 24 on Monday, Aug. 28. The Danish Royal House wished Prince Joachim’s firstborn a happy birthday with a post on Instagram.

“🇩🇰 His Excellency Count Nikolai has a birthday and is turning 24 today 🇩🇰,” the Royal House wrote alongside a photo of Nikolai. “@nikolaitildanmark in Australia celebrates the birthday, where the Count is currently studying at the University of Technology in Sydney.”

Over on his personal Instagram, Nikolai shared pictures from his birthday celebration in Byron Bay, which included his girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup, a visit to Boomerang Point Reserve, the beach and muffins with candles. Benedikte celebrated her royal boyfriend’s birthday with a snapshot of Nikolai smiling on her Instagram Story.

Press advisor Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen told B.T. in May that Nikolai would be moving to Australia with his girlfriend to study. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s nephew is studying at the University of Technology in Sydney this fall.

Prior to moving, Nikolai told Numéro magazine that he was “excited to live abroad again.” The Count said, “The upcoming semester I will spend in Australia studying elective courses. It is an adventure I am stoked to begin and super excited to live abroad again.”

He explained that “the choice fell on Australia because it is very foreign for a Dane like me. I have never been that far away and I believe seeing that corner of the world takes more than two weeks holiday, hence I want to try and move there.”

©Benedikte Thoustrup



Benedikte celebrated Nikolai’s birthday with a photo on her Instagram Story

Nikolai is currently seventh in line to the Danish throne. His and his younger siblings’ Prince and Princess titles were discontinued at the start of 2023. After losing his title, Nikolai said in a written response from his mother Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg’s press secretary to Billed Bladet: “It’s a strange feeling and an experience that I would rather have been without.”

He added, “But now it is as it is. For the rest of my life, I will be proud of the years when I was allowed to be a prince of Denmark.”