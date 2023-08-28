Crown Princess Mary’s son named godfather of royal baby

Prince Christian of Denmark has a godchild! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child is one of Prince Gustav Albrecht zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg’s godparents.

The royal baby, who is the son of Prince Gustav and Princess Carina zu-Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, was christened on Aug. 26 at Berleburg Castle. In addition to Christian, the royal baby’s other godparents include Princess Theodora of Greece, Ellen Hillingsø, Arabella Gaggero, Prince Franz-Albrecht and Prince Carl-Anton.

The baby Prince was born via surrogate in May in the United States. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik joined Prince Christian at the christening on Saturday. Prince Gustav’s mother Princess Benedikte, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s sister, was also present for the christening.

Prince Christian is second in line to the Danish throne, behind his father Crown Prince Frederik. The future King will celebrate his 18th birthday on Oct. 15. Earlier this month, the Danish Royal House revealed plans for the Prince’s milestone birthday.

On Oct. 15, the Prince will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace with his family and grandmother, Queen Margrethe II. The Queen will host a gala dinner for her grandson later in the evening. According to the Royal House, “The invited guests will reflect Prince Christian’s own generation.”

In November, Christian will participate in a meeting of the Council of State, where he will “make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution. Hereafter, Prince Christian will be able to be appointed as a regent.”