Crown Princess Mary’s son introduces rumored girlfriend to the Queen: report

Prince Christian of Denmark has reportedly introduced his rumored girlfriend to his grandmother Queen Margrethe II. Palace insiders told Women’s Day that Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies visited the 17-year-old Prince and his family in June and “bravely took the next step, meeting his grandmother Queen Margrethe.”

“Chiara was presented to Queen Margrethe over the summer and they all took tea together,” an insider told Women’s Day. “Christian knew they’d hit it off and was thrilled that she invited them to tea.”

©Getty Images



Prince Christian has reportedly introduced Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies to his paternal grandmother

“It’s an informal stamp of approval for Chiara because Margrethe doesn’t take tea with just anyone,” the insider added. “However, she does take very seriously her lineage and takes it as her duty to invest time in Christian’s happiness and his choice of partner.”

While Princess Maria Chiara is said to have spent time with the Danish royals, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child has also seemingly spent time with the Italian-born Princess and her family this summer. Eagle-eyed royal watcher OMierzejewska spotted ﻿Christian, who is second in line to the throne, ﻿in a photo shared by Maria Chiara’s mother, Princess Camilla on her Instagram Story.

©Getty Images



Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies is rumored to be dating Prince Christian of Denmark

The Daily Mail Australia reported back in June that Christian was rumored to be dating Princess Maria Chiara. “Christian is just four months away from his 18th birthday and he’s interested in having a proper girlfriend, mostly to fend off wannabe fans, but he also likes the idea of having a real companion,” a Danish source previously toldWoman’s Day.

The source also said that Prince Christian, who turns 18 in October, was “definitely taken with Chiara,” but noted at the time that “it remains to be seen if she feels the same. For now, they get along well, both families approve and they have a lot of similar tastes in music, sports and even film.”