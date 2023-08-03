Who is Princess Maria Chiara? Get to know the Italian-born Princess

Crown Princess Mary’s eldest son, Prince Christian, is rumored to be dating an Italian-born Princess. In June of 2023, a Danish source told Woman’s Day that the future King of Denmark “is definitely taken with” Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies, but “it remains to be seen if she feels the same. For now, they get along well, both families approve and they have a lot of similar tastes in music, sports and even film.”

The source also noted that “Chiara ticks all the right boxes – she’s funny, intelligent and very well connected via her social media” and that “of course, Mary would love to see him date someone like Chiara, who, despite seeming to have a jet-set lifestyle, has never had a whiff of scandal, nor has her older sister Carolina.”

So, just who is Princess Maria Chiara? Continue reading to learn more about the Princess...

©Getty Images





1. She is the youngest of Princess Camilla and Prince Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies’ two daughters.

2. She has an older sister named Princess Maria Carolina. In 2023, Princess Maria Chiara celebrated her sister’s birthday with a sweet post, writing, “Beyond lucky to have a sister like you. Proud of you today and every day !!! Happy birthday, I love you infinitely @carolinadebourbon 💕.”

3. Her father is the head of the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies, the family that “reigned over the South of Italy for over 150 years.”

4. She was born in Rome on January 1, 2005.

5. She and her sister appeared in the 2014 film Grace of Monaco, which starred Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly.

6. According to her page on her mother’s website, the Princess can speak, write and read in six languages: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

7. She has hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

8. She plays the piano, as well as various sports, including tennis, swimming, gymnastics, sailing and windsurfing, per Princess Camilla’s website.

©Getty Images





9. She is a WWF ambassador for Italy and France and an ambassador for the Passion Sea Project.

10. In 2018, her father made her Dame Grand Cross of Justice of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George. “I cannot be happier and prouder,” she penned on social media at the time.

11. She has an Instagram account, where she shares photos of her travels, family and glamorous looks. The Princess is said to love fashion, modeling and photography.

11. She and Prince Christian of Denmark were pictured standing next to each other at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023. Princess Maria Carolina shared the group photo on her personal Instagram.