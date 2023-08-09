How Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday will be celebrated

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child, Prince Christian, is turning 18 this fall. On Monday, the Danish Royal House revealed the official plans for the future King of Denmark’s milestone birthday.

Christian’s birthday on Oct. 15 will be celebrated with a changing of the guard at Amalienborg. The Prince, who is second in line to the Danish throne, will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace with his family and his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II. That evening, Her Majesty will host a gala dinner for her grandson. “The invited guests will reflect Prince Christian’s own generation,” according to the Danish Royal House.

A selection of the country’s youth organizations and young people who have made their mark in the worlds of sport, arts and culture will be among the invited guests. The Royal House will also “invite up to 200 young people from the realm to take part in the celebration in cooperation with the country’s municipalities, as each of Denmark’s municipalities as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands will have the opportunity to select two 18-year-olds to participate in the gala dinner.”

The month before his birthday, Christian will participate in a meeting of the Council of State, “at which The Prince will make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution. Hereafter, Prince Christian will be able to be appointed as a regent. Prince Christian will not have a seat in the Council of State before a succession to the throne has taken place.” The meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14.

In early June, a Danish source told Woman’s Day, “Christian is just four months away from his 18th birthday and he’s interested in having a proper girlfriend, mostly to fend off wannabe fans, but he also likes the idea of having a real companion.” The Prince is reportedly dating Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies and is said to have introduced his rumored girlfriend to his grandmother the Queen.

“Chiara was presented to Queen Margrethe over the summer and they all took tea together,” an insider recently told Women’s Day. “Christian knew they’d hit it off and was thrilled that she invited them to tea.”

“It’s an informal stamp of approval for Chiara because Margrethe doesn’t take tea with just anyone,” the insider added. “However, she does take very seriously her lineage and takes it as her duty to invest time in Christian’s happiness and his choice of partner.”