Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
2023 is coming to an end, and while we are now preparing for colder temperatures during wintertime, this year some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars turned up the heat with stylish summer ensembles and stunning bikini moments. From Kim Kardashian to Eva Longoria, here are some of the best pics of celebs chasing the sun in 2023.
READ MORE
CAMILA CABELLO TURNS UP THE HEAT IN PINK CROP TOP AND SHEER BLACK TIGHTS
HOLIDAY OUTFITS: JENNIFER LOPEZ, HAILEY BIEBER, AND MORE STARS IN ALL-RED ENSEMBLES
MALIA OBAMA’S CHIC FALL OUTFIT INCLUDES HIGH SLIT SKIRT AND LEATHER BOOTS
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!