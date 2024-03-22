Sofia Vergara poses poolside in white bikini: ‘Let’s go Miami’

Sofia Vergara is looking back at her fun times in Miami. The Colombian icon has been busy this year following the release of her Netflix show ‘Griselda,’ the launch of new products from her beauty brand ‘Toty,’ and her ongoing filming of a new season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

And while the Hollywood star continues to work nonstop, she took a moment to welcome the weekend with a throwback photo, reminiscing of her time in Florida. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo wearing a white bikini, posing poolside with the Miami sunset as the perfect background.

Sofia can be seen with her hair wet and little makeup showing her best poses. Fans of the star commented on her incredible figure and others even quoted a line from her popular show ‘Modern Family.’ “Are you watching Gloria through my sunglasses?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “She’s beauty and she’s grace.”

Others complimented her on her timeless beauty; “We all know this was two months ago, I don’t know why you call it a TBT if you look exactly the same.” Another fan quoted Bad Bunny’s song, which features a reference to Sofia; “Sofia Vergara is pretty, but she is prettier in person.”

Sofia recently made a red carpet appearance at the Vanity Party Oscars party, wearing a strapless black gown and showing her best poses. The actress wore Oscar de la Renta, with her stunning ensemble featuring a cutout and two black bows in the front. She styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a bold red lip.