Malia Obama’s chic fall outfit includes high slit skirt and leather boots

Malia Obama stepped out in the perfect fall ensemble. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted during a recent outing in West Hollywood, showing off her fashion style and her recent hair transformation.

The 25-year-old former first daughter was photographed having lunch with a friend, wearing a floral skirt featuring a high slit. Malia paired the look with a black leather jacket and a button-up shirt, styling her red hair in soft waves and wearing minimal jewelry, completing the outfit with a brown suede tote bag.

Malia also wore a pair of stylish brown leather boots and was spotted picking up pastries at the popular restaurant Winston Pies, before meeting up with her friend at the French restaurant Zinqué. She was photographed sharing a sweet hug with her friend and having a smoke break in her car before driving away.

The young daughter of the former president recently changed her usual hairstyle for the season, going from brown braids to straight hair in a dark shade of red. Malia has been living her best life ever since she decided to move to Los Angeles, making new friends and embarking on new projects.

Most recently, Malia was seen spending time with a mystery man. She was photographed having a casual conversation with her friend, outside of Jones Bar & Grill in Hollywood. The pair were all smiles during their night out, with Malia wearing a cozy gray minidress and her favorite pair of boots.

Malia continues her professional career in Hollywood, making connections and getting involved in more film projects as a screenwriter, following her work in the popular Emmy-nominated TV series ‘Swarm.’