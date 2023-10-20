Heidi Klum’s ‘epic’ Halloween costume is almost ready: Can you guess what it is?

Heidi Klum is preparing to top her latest Halloween costume. The undisputed Queen of Halloween is sharing some details about her “epic” choice for this year, giving some clues and getting fans excited about her highly anticipated party, where she is set to hit the red carpet in a new incredible costume.

The supermodel made headlines last year, after dressing up as a literal worm, using full-body prosthetics, and going viral for the creative costume. This is not the first time she has gone viral for the same reason, as she previously dressed up in a realistic Princess Fiona costume from the fan-favorite Shrek films.

She previously showed off her creativity in a Jessica Rabbit costume, a terrifying werewolf from Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ video, and even one time as herself, accompanied by six identical clones of her.

This year will not be the exception, as the model revealed that she is putting the final touches on her Halloween costume, which has been carefully crafted to perfection. Described as “epic,” Heidi explained that she had to fly five hours to a remote destination, where her costume was being finished.

“I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly some place - and I don’t even want to say where, because I don’t want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

“Things are going very well. Thank goodness!” she added, explaining that it will “block a few lanes of the street” and will be “very colourful, and super big,” declaring that she “was envisioning it to be epic” this year.