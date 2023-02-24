Shakira and Karol G’s new song: Here are the translated lyrics of ‘TQG’

After much anticipation, the long-awaited collaboration between Shakira (46) and Karol G (32) has finally arrived! Fans of both singers are already expressing their excitement on social media.
The song’s lyrics carry a personal message that resonates with the two Colombian artists, which led them to unite and share their empowering message through music. We have translated the entire lyrics of the song so that you can see why ‘TQG’ is poised to become one of the biggest hits of the year.
English Lyrics - ‘TQG’
KAROL G:
The one who told you that emptiness was filled
with someone else is lying to you
It’s like covering a wound with makeup
It’s not visible, but it’s felt
You left saying that you moved on from me
and you got yourself a new girlfriend
What she doesn’t know is that you’re still
watching all my stories
SHAKIRA and KAROL G:
Baby, what’s up?
You were acting like you were over me (over me)
Why are you looking for trouble
if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)
Tell your new babe
that I don’t compete for men
So stop trying to get your attention
at least I had you looking good
SHAKIRA:
Seeing you with the new one hurt me
but I’m ready to move on
What we had is now forgotten
and that’s what’s bothering you
And even my life has improved
you’re no longer welcome here
What your girlfriend said about me
doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh (I laugh)
KAROL G:
I don’t have time for things that don’t contribute
I changed my direction; making money like a sport
Filling my bank account, doing my shows, the parking and carrying my passport
I’m tougher now, the sports say
SHAKIRA:
Now you want to come back; it’s obvious (mmm yes)
Wait for me there, I’m an idiot
KAROL G:
You forgot that I’m in something else now
you couldn’t handle the big girl (la bichota)
SHAKIRA and KAROL G:
Baby, what’s up?
You were acting like you were over me (over me)
Why are you looking for trouble
if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)
Tell your new babe
that I don’t compete for men
So stop trying to get your attention
at least I had you looking good (Shakira, Shakira)
SHAKIRA:
You left, and I became a triple M
better, tougher, higher level
KAROL G:
Never going back to you; you were bad luck
because now blessings rain on me
And you want to come back, I already knew
liking my photos
SHAKIRA:
You were looking for food elsewhere
saying it was monotonous
And now you want to come back. I already knew
liking my photos (liking all my photos)
KAROL G:
You seem to have a new life but
if she knew you were still looking for me
SHAKIRA and KAROL G:
Baby, what’s up?
You were acting like you were over me (over me)
Why are you looking for trouble
if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)
Tell your new babe
that I don’t compete for men
So stop trying to get your attention
at least I had you looking good
KAROL G:
My love, you’ve gone too far
And from afar, I can’t see, baby
SHAKIRA:
Love you, but love you gone... (TQM, pero TQG...)
Barranquilla, Medellín.