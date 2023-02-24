Shakira and Karol G’s new song: Here are the translated lyrics of ‘TQG’

After much anticipation, the long-awaited collaboration between Shakira (46) and Karol G (32) has finally arrived! Fans of both singers are already expressing their excitement on social media.

The song’s lyrics carry a personal message that resonates with the two Colombian artists, which led them to unite and share their empowering message through music. We have translated the entire lyrics of the song so that you can see why ‘TQG’ is poised to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

©Karol G & Shakira



Karol G and Shakira joined forces to release a powerful new song

English Lyrics - ‘TQG’

KAROL G:

The one who told you that emptiness was filled

with someone else is lying to you

It’s like covering a wound with makeup

It’s not visible, but it’s felt



You left saying that you moved on from me

and you got yourself a new girlfriend

What she doesn’t know is that you’re still

watching all my stories

SHAKIRA and KAROL G:

Baby, what’s up?

You were acting like you were over me (over me)

Why are you looking for trouble

if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)

Tell your new babe

that I don’t compete for men

So stop trying to get your attention

at least I had you looking good

SHAKIRA:

Seeing you with the new one hurt me

but I’m ready to move on

What we had is now forgotten

and that’s what’s bothering you

And even my life has improved

you’re no longer welcome here

What your girlfriend said about me

doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh (I laugh)

KAROL G:

I don’t have time for things that don’t contribute

I changed my direction; making money like a sport

Filling my bank account, doing my shows, the parking and carrying my passport

I’m tougher now, the sports say

SHAKIRA:

Now you want to come back; it’s obvious (mmm yes)

Wait for me there, I’m an idiot

KAROL G:

You forgot that I’m in something else now

you couldn’t handle the big girl (la bichota)

SHAKIRA and KAROL G:

Baby, what’s up?

You were acting like you were over me (over me)

Why are you looking for trouble

if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)

Tell your new babe

that I don’t compete for men

So stop trying to get your attention

at least I had you looking good (Shakira, Shakira)

SHAKIRA:

You left, and I became a triple M

better, tougher, higher level

KAROL G:

Never going back to you; you were bad luck

because now blessings rain on me

And you want to come back, I already knew

liking my photos

SHAKIRA:

You were looking for food elsewhere

saying it was monotonous

And now you want to come back. I already knew

liking my photos (liking all my photos)

KAROL G:

You seem to have a new life but

if she knew you were still looking for me

SHAKIRA and KAROL G:

Baby, what’s up?

You were acting like you were over me (over me)

Why are you looking for trouble

if you know, I don’t repeat mistakes (daddy)

Tell your new babe

that I don’t compete for men

So stop trying to get your attention

at least I had you looking good

KAROL G:

My love, you’ve gone too far

And from afar, I can’t see, baby

SHAKIRA:

Love you, but love you gone... (TQM, pero TQG...)

Barranquilla, Medellín.

Watch the video for Karol G & Shakira’s ‘TQG’