Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are getting into the holiday spirit as one big family. On Tuesday, the actress shared a gallery of photos from what looked like a family dinner with all the kids. The Die Hard star’s wife, Emma Heming, was also at the lovely dinner, and the modern family is a testament that a divorce doesn’t mean you have to hate each other. Check out the sweet photos below.
