Bruce Willis’ wife Emma opens up about ‘paralizing’ grief over health struggle

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is opening up about how she has been dealing with her husband’s aphasia diagnosis, explaining that she is “learning to live” and adapting to the new challenges.

The 44-year-old model shared her thoughts in a recent video in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it,” she said, referring to the situation.

“This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Emma explained. “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

The celebrity family revealed the diagnosis of the Hollywood star back in March, posting a message on social media, showing their support and confirming that after much consideration, the actor would be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” the family stated, explaining that aphasia had impacted his cognitive abilities, involving the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share 8-year-old daughter Evelyn and 10-year-old daughter Mabel, and Emma described Bruce as a “fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad,” three months following the diagnosis.

Wishing him a happy Father’s Day, Emma wrote, “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”