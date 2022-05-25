Bruce Willis’ wife documents his basketball skills following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis is still enjoying the simple joys in life following heartbreaking news for his whole family.

The legendary actor--whose family recently announced his aphasia diagnosis--looked like he was having a blast on Monday, May 23 as he played a game of basketball in his backyard with some friends.

“I see you BeeDub,” Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, captioned the video on her Instagram Story, which features him shooting a ball into the net.

For the game, the 67-year-old wore a grey sweater, khaki trousers, grey sneakers, and a blue baseball cap. This sweet post from his wife came just a few days after the model admitted to struggling with her husband’s unfortunate health news.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” she admitted to The Bump in an interview published last week. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health...And it served no one in my family.”

The 43-year-old, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Willis, went to to say that she’s now “making the time for self-care” every day.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” Heming said. “That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

Heming, Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore, and their kids, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, released a joint statement in March revealing that the Die Hard actor was retiring due to his health struggles.