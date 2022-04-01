Bruce Willis’ wife shares message after the actor’s aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ family took to social media to reveal that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia. The actor’s wife, Emma Heming, later shared a new message to thank his fans.

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” she wrote. “I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Heming; Demi Moore, his ex-wife; and his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn said on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up and together we plan to do just that,” the blended family concluded.

What are the causes of aphasia? Anything that injures the parts of the brain that produce and understand language can cause aphasia. The most common cause is stroke. Other possible causes include traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, tumors, some infections, and more. Is it possible for people with aphasia to recover completely? It depends on the cause and severity of the aphasia and the availability of appropriate treatment and therapies. Many people with aphasia can make full recoveries, but others cannot. I think it is important that people with aphasia realize there is hope for improvement and that they can access the care they need. How common is aphasia? About one in 250 people are estimated to have aphasia in the United States. Can a person have aphasia without having a physical disability? Yes. Specific parts of the left half of the brain are responsible for language in most people. If just those parts are injured, aphasia may be the only problem that a person experiences. Aphasia can sometimes accompany other symptoms such as right arm weakness or clumsiness.