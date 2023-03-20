Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming gets emotional on his birthday: ‘I have times of sadness’

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, shared an emotional message after celebrating the 68th birthday of the Hollywood star, following his dementia diagnosis. The celebrity family reunited over the weekend to spend quality time with the actor, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their children.

“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes,” Emma says in the video. “I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was, but I’m also raising two kids in this.”

Emma continues to share her experience, as the actor faces health struggles. “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

The couple tied the knot in March 2009 and have been inseparable ever since, sharing two kids, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn. Emma went on to write a birthday message, sharing her love and appreciation for her husband. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always.”

“My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” Demi wrote on a different post, sharing a video with the actor, singing happy birthday and celebrating with their closest family members.