Emma Heming shares sweet photo with Bruce Willis for Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and celebrities have been participating in the holiday dedicated to love. Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, got in on the love, sharing an adorable photo of them at Niagra Falls.

In the photo, Bruce is giving Emma a big smiley kiss. “Love is a beautiful thing (heart emoji) Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day,” Emma wrote in the caption.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, as Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. A little less than a year later, in February 2023, his family shared his frontotemporal dementia.

In September 2023, for World FTD Awareness Week Emma gave her first interview since his diagnosis was made public. “[Dementia is] hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is,” she said. The couple shares daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

When asked if her husband was aware of his health, Emma replied, “It’s hard to know.” The 45-year-old explained it’s a “beautiful thing amongst the sadness” to watch their daughters learn “love, patience, and resilience” in caring for Bruce.

Other family members have shared updates with his fans with photos and interviews. Last month, Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he shares Tallulah Belle, 29, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Rumer Glenn Willis, 35, appeared on Good Morning America.

The 61-year-old shared the advice she’s shared with her daughters and an update about Bruce. “I think given the givens, he’s doing very well,” she said. “What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which is, it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t, but what is,” she continued. “Because there’s great beauty, and sweetness, and loving and joy out of that.”

In November, his daughter, Tallulah, visited the Drew Barrymore Show,where she explained, “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for.” “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special,” she added.