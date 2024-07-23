Whoopi Goldberg stuns on the red carpet in rare appearance with her daughter Alex Martin

Whoopi Goldberg attended an event celebrating her brand "Whoopi & Maya." The TV personality looked stunning in a matching button-up and pants and was accompanied by her only daughter, Alex Martin.

© Steve Granitz Goldberg and Martin

Goldberg and Martin wore complimentary outfits and posed together for several photos. Goldberg wore a light purple outfit with brown prints on it, made out of matching pants and button-up, with a black shirt underneath. She rounded out the look with some colorful sneakers and wore her hair in her traditional braids. Her daughter wore a black jumpsuit with some flowers printed on it. The two smiled for the cameras in various photos.

The event was called "A Night With Whoopi," and was hosted to celebrate the launch of "Emma & Clyde," a new line in Goldberg's "Whoopi & Maya" brands. It was hosted in Venice, California, and featured the appearance of various celebrities, including Maya Elisabeth, Leslie Jones, Malcom Pausmith and Scott Lambert.

© Monica Schipper Goldberg and Martin

More details about Goldberg and Martin's relationship

Goldberg rarely discusses her relationship with her only daughter but has shared that she had her when she was 18 years old and that the two have a close and tight bond due to the struggles they overcame together. Martin has opened up about growing up poor and how hard her mother worked to create a stable life for the two of them.

“I know what it’s like with the food stamps, because my mom has her (welfare) cards framed,” Alex said in an interview with TheGrio. “I remember we had the one room space and we slept in the bed together."

Martin is the daughter of Goldberg's then husband, Alvin Martin. She is a filmmaker and producer.