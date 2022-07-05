Juan Osorio wants to bring the life of Shakira and Gerard Piqué to the tv

Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue making headlines after calling it quits. The Colombian singer and the F.C. Barcelona soccer player might inspire a tv show about their lives. According to Spanish media outlet Marca, well-known Mexican telenovela producer Juan Osorio has already shared his thoughts about it.

Osorio, who already made a non-authorized bioseries of Vicente Fernández, is reportedly in conversations with Eden Dorantes, because they think the life of Shakira and Piqué is worthy of bringing it to the tv.

©GettyImages



Musician Shakira and football player Gerard Pique watch the 2019 Davis Cup final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at La Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

“Imagine a series of Piqué and Shakira, each one on their own and then how they get together and with two babies, and their life, and then the separation, it’s strong, I would love to do it,” revealed Juan Osorio.

According to the publication, the producer believes that his career always demands new ideas and concepts to satisfy the audience.

The reports come after the singer’s former brother-in-law assures that he knows the truth about the separation. Roberto Garcia, the ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, told Spanish media outlet EsDiario that the problems between the Colombian global sensation and the soccer player began for money.

Garcia said Gerard asked the mother of his children for a loan so he could invest it in other businesses; However, the “Hips don’t lie” singer refused to lend the cash because her parents suggested she shouldn’t do it.