Oriana Sabatini steals the show in mermaid dress and diamond jewelry at Cannes

Oriana Sabatini stepped out in a dazzling ensemble for her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, attending the premiere of ‘The Shrouds.’ The Argentinian singer looked very much in love, joined by her romantic partner, soccer star Paulo Dybala. However, it was Oriana who stole the show wearing a stunning mermaid gown in emerald green.

The singer paired the look with a glamorous makeup look, including a soft pink lip and a cat eye. This was the first time the pair attended Cannes, and Oriana made sure to make it a night to remember, pairing the gown with diamond jewelry by Chopard, including drop earrings and a matching ring and bracelet.

Meanwhile, the soccer star looked elegant in a classic Fendi suit paired with black loafers. Oriana also took to Instagram to share some photos in the car and in her hotel room, showing off her chic micro tattoos and embracing her soon-to-be-husband.

Oriana completed the strapless look with a sophisticated hairstyle, going with an elegant high bun. Fans of the singer and the sportsman praised them for her incredible looks, and shared their excitement for their wedding day, as they are soon to have their special day in a lavish ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones.

The singer documented her experience at the Cannes Film Festival, revealing that she was thrilled to be at the exclusive event. She also shared some mirror selfies and said to her fans and followers that she would be sharing all about her fabulous evening, as it was an unforgettable moment for her and her romantic partner.