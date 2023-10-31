Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala make it official

This fall promises to be unforgettable for Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala, who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary and got engaged in a truly romantic moment in Rome. The singer and footballer shared the good news, with her proudly flaunting her stunning engagement ring.

The couple announced their engagement on social media

On October 31st, Oriana and Paulo pleasantly surprised their followers with the news of their upcoming wedding. They simply captioned their joint Instagram post with the word “Forever” and a white heart emoji. In the photo they posted, the singer was on a bed, extending her hand for the A.S. Roma player to delicately showcase the exquisite radiant-cut diamond ring that sealed their promise.

The couple woke up the morning after a night filled with emotions and, most importantly, love. Through their social media stories, they shared glimpses of their experiences leading up to the engagement. The footballer and the singer strolled through Rome, where they’ve been residing for some time, and relished in a traditional gelato. However, during their evening, they eventually made their way to one of the Italian capital’s most iconic sites: the Trevi Fountain. While this place is usually crowded with tourists, the time of the day they visited allowed them more privacy.

The couple enjoyed a romantic evening.

Paulo had everything meticulously planned, and it appears some friends were in on the surprise. Just as he popped the big question to Oriana, the moment was captured by his fellow footballer, Leandro Pérez, a teammate of Dybala’s. The video, which the singer shared in her stories, captures the enamored couple at the iconic fountain, following the tradition of tossing coins.

What started as a casual stroll took a romantic turn when Paulo knelt in front of his girlfriend, catching her completely by surprise. Her initial bewilderment soon transformed into a radiant smile as she realized the footballer’s heartfelt intentions. Overwhelmed with excitement, she placed her hands on her chest and beamed with joy, while a nearby onlooker applauded the heartwarming scene.

The couple’s followers were very excited about the engagement, but none as much as Oriana’s mother, Catherine Fulop. “My girl, what exciting and beautiful moments you are experiencing, and we are with you. My heart bursts with tears of joy. You are getting engaged to the man you love, and I know he is a great person. God bless you both! I wish everything for you to be as wonderful as you deserve. I love you!”

Oriana with her parents, Catherine Fulop and Ova Sabatini

Their love story

Before making their home in Italy, Paulo and Oriana lived on opposite sides of the ocean, unaware that fate would ultimately unite them. In the summer of 2018, the singer ended her three-year relationship with Julián Serrano, while the footballer parted ways with the model Antonella Cavalieri. Despite the geographical distance—him in Italy and her in her native Argentina—circumstances aligned to bring them together.

Paulo began following Oriana on social media and, one day, mustered the courage to send her a message. Initially, she had her doubts, uncertain about the identity of this mysterious admirer. She even sought her dad’s insights to learn more about the famous footballer. Taking precaution, she conducted some security checks to verify his authenticity and ensure he wasn’t an impersonator. After passing these initial tests, they started conversing and growing closer. While there was a brief pause along the way, love ultimately triumphed, and their upcoming fifth anniversary stands as a testament to their enduring bond.