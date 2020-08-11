Suri Cruise Beat the Summer Heat in Blue Leopard Print Pants and Flip Flops

It’s hard to believe that Suri Cruise is already 14-years-old! At such a young age, the daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes is already becoming a style icon.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise Does Some Heavy Lifting after Grocery Shopping in Leopard Print Pants

While out on a grocery run in downtown Manhattan on Monday, Cruise was seen carrying a bag of groceries while looking very stylish. The 14-year-old brunette looked casual and cool for the summer heat. She was wearing a pair of blue leopard print pants, a grey t-shirt, teal flip flops, and protected her face with a blue face mask. It seems that Cruise has taken after her mother in the style department. Cruise was spotted walking with a friend who was always carrying groceries alongside her.

Cruise has been in lockdown in New York City with her mother since the beginning of quarantine. Holmes planned a special birthday for her daughter back in April with handmade birthday decorations. “It was a beautiful moment. This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative,” Holmes told Entertainment Tonight.

The mother and daughter duo have also joined the tie-dye trend. The pair posed together for a photo posted to Instagram where Cruise is seen wearing a stylish pink and white tie-dyed t-shirt dress and Holmes is wearing yellow and blue tie-dyed pants.

The past few months have also been a time for the duo to get creative together. Aside from posing in tie-dyed outfits, Cruise and Holmes made oil paintings and even bedazzled Easter eggs back in April. “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

It seems that Cruise and Holmes are keeping busy and making the most of their quarantined summer.

