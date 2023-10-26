CELEBRITY NEWS

What Julia Fox really thinks about Kim Kardashian, including their ‘similar’ fashion style

This is not the first time Julia talks about Kim’s role in her brief relationship with Kanye, as she also mentions her in her recent memoir.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Julia Fox is sharing her thoughts on Kim Kardashianfollowing her brief romance with Kanye West, revealing that she actually has nothing but appreciation for her success. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress was asked about their “similar” fashion style, and if she might have inspired some of Kim’s outfits recently.

“I actually really love her,” the 33-year-old actress said, explaining that she “grew up watching ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She continued, “I actually liked it before they were even cool,” adding that, “When people would bash her I would always go to bat for her.”

"Scandal Homme" By Jean-Paul Gaultier : Launch Party - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022©GettyImages

And while she said she is unsure if the Kardashians have replicated some of her ensembles, she did say some of the outfits had been similar to what she has worn in the past. “I would say that there have been some looks that are a little similar to mine,” Julia said, “But I feel like, you know, it’s just what’s trending,” she concluded. “I don’t know if I’m on her mood board or anything like that.”

2018 E! People's Choice Awards - Backstage©GettyImages

This is not the first time Julia talks about Kim’s role in her brief relationship with Kanye, as she also mentions her in her recent memoir ‘Down the Drain.’ “He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me,” Julia details, adding that she informed him about her being a former “drug addict.”

“Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!” she said to Kanye following his conversation with Kim, explaining that she had been clear with him about her past before.

