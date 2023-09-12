Julia Fox reveals how many pages of her memoir are about Kanye West

The release of Julia Fox’s memoir is right around the corner on October 10th, and the Uncut Gems star has already deemed it a “masterpiece.” Fox has been an actress for years, but it’s hard to deny the heyday of her fame came when she briefly dated Kanye West in 2022.

While Fox has shared details about her relationship with the rapper, fans have always been eager to know more information. She confirmed that West, who has since found love with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori, will be a part of her memoir with E! News on the red carpet at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023, saying he is just a small chapter in the book, only around 6 pages.

It doesn’t sound like there will be anything too incredibly juicy, as she said she approached it “delicately.” “I’m not looking to harbor any ill feelings or grudges; it’s all in the past,” she said.

What might be in the book regarding Ye?

The former couple dated for two months before calling it quits. The period was full of dark eyeshadow, matching outfits, and eye-catching looks. In November she posted a now-deleted TikTok video, claiming she decided to make Ye like her, so he would be distracted from Kim Kardashian. “I was just going to write about this in my book and have you guys all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free,” she responded to a commenter.

The actress said she initially ignored Wests texts because she didn’t know if she wanted to be with a celebrity again. “But he kept going and going, and he was like, ‘You have bad text etiquette.”

That’s when Fox said she had the idea to help Kim by getting Ye distracted. “But then I had this thought and I was like ‘Maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ Like maybe I can get him to like me, like distract him, and I knew if anyone could do it, it’s me, Because when I set my mind to something I do it,’” she continued.

The actress, who also dated Drake, confirmed the release of the book in March, writing on Instagram, “ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be a writer & after writing every single word in this book, it’s safe to say I AM ONE!!!!”



According to Simon and Schuster’s website, the book “chronicles her shocking life and unyielding determination to not only survive but achieve her dreams.” The book will cover her parents’ volatile relationship, a possessive and abusive drug-dealing boyfriend, her trips to jail as well as to a psychiatric hospital, her work as a dominatrix, a heroin habit she would kick only after the fatal overdose of her best friend; her near-lethal overdoses, a whirlwind, short-lived marriage and her trials as a single parent, and more.