Meet Maria Paula, the 10-year-old singer honoring Selena Quintanilla with her incredible voice

Maria Paula Mazon is sharing her talent with the world! This 10-year-old girl from Tucson, Arizona, is going viral on social media for her incredible voice and passion for music, showing her skills as a performer and showcasing her love for the iconic Selena Quintanilla with identical dance moves.

The young singer is surprising everyone, making many online users emotional with her powerful stage presence, recently having the opportunity to belt out the fan-favorite song ‘Como La Flor’ in front of Selena’s brother A.B and Selena’s husband Chris Perez.

“I just love singing and that’s why I wanted to show the whole world my talent and how I would love to just grow and be big,” Maria Paula declared, explaining to KOLD news that she wants to share her talent and has already been offered some music deals, however she wants to be accepted as she is.

@xtremetejano Mariapaula singing to Chris Perez "Como La Flor" She had us all in tears.@mazonmariapaula1 @chrisperezrockofflcial ♬ original sound - Xtreme Tejano

“I am who I am, I’m Maria Paula and I want to tell the whole world to love me for who I am and love me and accept me,” the singer said. “It makes me feel a lot of emotions and I feel happy, nervous,” she said about a potential career in the music industry, “And I’m so thankful for all the fans that support me and love me. I just want to say thank you again.”

Maria Paula is also encouraging everyone to follow their dreams, no matter how wild they are. “If I can, you guys can. Don’t let anyone stop your dreams.”