Oscars: Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, Austin butler and more join Film Academy

398 artists are set to become new members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The long list of artists and executives will bring the total number of Academy members to 10,817, as the 96th edition of the Oscars quickly approaches.

Among the new members, some popular names include successful singer Taylor Swift, talented actress Keke Palmer, ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, fan-favorite actor Paul Mescal, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Stephanie Hsu, and more. 9,375 members from the new list will be able to vote next year, with the awards taking place on March 10, 2024.

The list includes many of the winners from last year, such as Ke Huy Quan, who won supporting actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ as well as cinematographer James Friend from ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’ Hollywood star Selma Blair, ‘Renfield’ actor Nicholas Hoult, and comedian Bill Hader are also on the list.

The list takes into account 40% women, 34% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 52% from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. If all members accept their invitations the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will have 76 Oscar nominees and 22 winners on the list.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a statement. “They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”