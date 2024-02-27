Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reveal why they canceled their 2003 wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a long history. Before their wedding in 2022, Affleck and Lopez were engaged in the early aughts, canceling their wedding three days before the date. It was a moment that rocked Hollywood, shattering the impression that everything was going well with the couple. In the documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez and Affleck revealed what went wrong.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story”

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," said Lopez in the documentary. "We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure." Affleck said something similar, saying that “the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life” ultimately resulted in them calling off the wedding.

“The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” is available to stream on Prime Video and follows the making of “This Is Me... Now,” Lopez’s last record, which was also released alongside a movie of the same name.

Lopez and Affleck discussed the moment their relationship ended onscreen. “I think for us to move on from that, we have to forgive it, forgive each other. Do you forgive me?” he asked in the documentary, prompting a smile from her. “That heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out and to being better people,” she said.

“Do you think you’ve forgiven me all the way?” he asked again. “Yeah, I think I’ve forgiven you all the way,” said Lopez. “I think I need to forgive myself some things.”

Lopez and Affleck’s reunion

Lopez and Affleck reunited decades later, in 2021 and married in 2022, with Lopez documenting the moment on her social media and now, in her music. “I feel like I came out the other side. I’ve made it through. I’ve made something good of my life. I’m proud of that,” she said.